Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"20,000 Ukrainians are those who have expressed a desire to return to Ukraine and informed the consulates and embassies of Ukraine," Kuleba said.

However, the Minister stressed that the logistics of returning Ukrainian citizens would be significantly complicated because on March 27, air services would be blocked by other countries.

Read more: Ukrainians to be evacuated from Russia by special train

According to Kuleba, tight control should be exercised in place for everyone who arrives in Ukraine.