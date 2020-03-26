 Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times, no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched five attacks near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk) and Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

Four enemy attacks were recorded in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk), Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk) and Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire on Joint Forces’ positions near Pavlopil. No casualties have been reported.