As reported by Censor.NET.

It is emphasized that this is the first lethal case in the Ternopil region.

A resident of the Kovalivka village, the Monastyryskyi district, died at the age of 68. According to doctors, he was in a state of moderate severity.

As of 7:00 am, on March 25, 113 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus infection were recorded in Ukraine. Of all 113 cases, four were lethal, one patient has recovered and has already been discharged from the hospital.