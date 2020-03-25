 Avakov: No need to declare state of emergency

Censor.NET reports citing MIA press service.

"The state of emergency is not needed now. It provides for constitutional rights’ restriction. To combat the virus, we do not need it. Its introduction can only be a last resort measure". he said.

The interior minister added that "to ensure the quarantine, it is enough to declare an emergency situation, which is currently in force in Kyiv and other cities".

As earlier reported, the emergency situation regime has been already introduced in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions.

As of 7 a.m. on March 25, Ukraine had 113 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, of which three were lethal.