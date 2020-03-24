 Ukraine’s National Police to check observation of self-isolation

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, the National Police has increased the number of patrols, which will hold selective checks of the observation of the conditions of the self-isolation," Lyashko said.

According to him, people do not have to hope that the police will disperse people forcibly.

However, Lyashko did not exclude that police will assume rigorous measures when it is necessary to influence people by force.

"It should not take place; we should treat deliberately this issue…Because, as the U.S. practice shows, the practice of Spain, Italy shows – people believe that the coronavirus is a common infection, which will pass by and nobody will notice it," he underlined.