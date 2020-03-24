 COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine so far number 97

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On Monday, 11 new cases were recorded. On Tuesday, there is already information about 13 confirmed cases. The dynamics of the incidence rate is growing, currently 97 are infected," he said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, studies were carried out both due to rapid tests and in virology laboratories.

"We transferred the PCR systems for research to the virology laboratories, followed by reagents," he added, noting also that there are laboratories that will be involved in the diagnosis in case of complication of the situation.

The deputy minister also stressed that Ukrainian scientists also have created tests, and they are already undergoing research for comparative diagnostics.