 Supplies to groceries and pharmacies in Kyiv conducted as usual – Klitschko

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The suppliers of food products, medicines, as well as all necessary goods and means to groceries, pharmacies, hospitals and other social institutions will be carried out as usual," he said, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Klitschko noted that people must maintain a distance of one person per ten square meters in groceries and pharmacies of the city.

He also added that social workers deliver necessary goods and medicines to lonely seniors and patients who need palliative care.

As of the morning of March 23, Ukraine had 73 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, three of which were lethal. One patient recovered.