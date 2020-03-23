 More than 27,000 Ukrainians abroad still waiting to return home

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"To date, we have managed to return more than 60,000 citizens to Ukraine. Another 27,000 people, even more, remain abroad," Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yehor Bozhok said on the air of Suspilne:UA TV channel on Monday.

He added that the Foreign Ministry had already taken control of the situation with the return of Ukrainians from Europe and the Middle East, and currently made decisions on the Asia-Pacific region.

"We created hubs. We have provided several opportunities to get back – by air, ground transport, rail. We now pass to Latin America and the Carribeans," the deputy minister said.

Since March 18, all domestic long-distance passenger services, including rail, bus and air, were stopped in Ukraine.

As reported, the national lockdown was introduced in Ukraine until April 3 to counteract the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus infection. In particular, educational establishments and all shops except groceries, pharmacies, gas stations and banks were closed. The operation of subways in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro was suspended. The intercity and interregional road, rail and air passenger transportation were stopped. In addition, the foreigners are banned from entering Ukraine and the international passenger services are suspended.

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii stated that Ukraine would return its citizens even after the closure of air services and borders.