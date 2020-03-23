 Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times, no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from 82mm mortars near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine guns – in the area of Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk).

The units of the Joint Forces gave an adequate response to the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

On March 22, no casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.