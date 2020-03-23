 Aircraft with coronavirus test kits arrives in Ukraine. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing President's office.

"The military aircraft has delivered two types of test kits to Ukraine: for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and 250 thousand tests for rapid diagnostics. The delivered cargo also included medical masks of various degrees of protection, disinfectants, ventilators and other means necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19," the press service of the Head of State reports.

Once the disinfection measures are completed, the aircraft will be unloaded by the health service. Medical equipment, including PCR tests, will be transferred to laboratories in every region of Ukraine already on Monday.

Rapid tests and medical masks will be provided for the primary needs of doctors, servicemen, police officers, the State Border Service and others.

Rapid tests will be used by emergency teams to test people with fever and suspected coronavirus disease. In case of a positive test result, doctors must take an additional sample to confirm it in the laboratory using a PCR test.

"The purchase of medicines in China was carried out pursuant to the agreements of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and representatives of big businesses. The delivery process was coordinated by MPs from the Servant of the People party and government officials," reads the statement.

This is the first shipment of medical supplies from China. A few more flights are scheduled this week.