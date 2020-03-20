 Ukraine to receive 10 million coronavirus tests, 10 artificial ventilators from China, - Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyi report.

They will arrive in the next 48 hours. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in a video address.

"In the next 48 hours we expect the arrival of 10 million high-precision laboratory tests, which will be distributed to all corners of Ukraine, and 10 devices of artificial ventilation in Ukraine from China," Zelensky said.

In addition, China will provide Ukraine with one million masks for Ukrainian pharmacies and 100,000 masks of enhanced protection for doctors and police.

Ukraine will also receive 400,000 rapid tests and 10,000 liters of disinfectant.