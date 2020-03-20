EN|RU|UK
 First Ukrainian patient recovers from coronavirus

A man from Chernivtsi, who was the first to contract a novel coronavirus in Ukraine, has recovered and returns home, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has stated.

"A patient from Chernivtsi, who was infected with the novel coronavirus, tested again for COVID-19 and returned negative test. Thus, we can officially declare that we have the first person in Ukraine who recovered from the coronavirus," Zelenskyi said in a video address.

According to the head of state, the man has been discharged from the hospital and returns home.

The first case of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 was confirmed in Ukraine on February 3. A man from Chernivtsi, who had returned from Italy, was diagnosed with coronavirus.

As of March 20, Ukraine had 26 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, including three deaths.

