 Thirteen Ukrainians infected with coronavirus treated abroad

Thirteen Ukrainian citizens infected with Covid-19 coronavirus are treated abroad, 38 Ukrainians have been isolated.

Censor.NET reports citing MFA post on Facebook. 

"Thirteen Ukrainian citizens receive treatment abroad: four people – in Germany, two – in Italy and two – in Poland, one person – in the UAE and four – in the Dominican Republic," the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine announced such data as of 23:30 on March 19 on Facebook.

Five citizens of Ukraine recovered after coronavirus treatment: four – in Japan, one – in Italy.

Thirty-eight citizens of Ukraine have been isolated.

A total of 23,955 Ukrainian citizens have been already evacuated home from abroad with the assistance of diplomatic missions.

