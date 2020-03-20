 Another Ukrainian woman dies from coronavirus in Italy

Censor.NET reports citing Head of the Christian Society of Ukrainians in Italy Oles Horodetskyi post on Facebook.

"Our compatriots inform that another Ukrainian citizen, Mrs. Halyna from Lviv region, died in a municipality of Romano di Lombardia in the province of Bergamo on March 19. She became the second coronavirus victim among the Ukrainian community in Italy," Head of the Christian Society of Ukrainians in Italy Oles Horodetsky posted on Facebook.

However, it was indicated in the comments below his publication that the woman was the sixth Ukrainian who died from coronavirus in Italy. In particular, according to one user, five women and one man from Ukraine have already died in Italy.

Read more: Ukraine testing 79 suspected cases of coronavirus

Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities reported that one Ukrainian woman died from coronavirus in Italy on March 13.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed as of 23:30 on March 19, thirteen Ukrainian citizens infected with Covid-19 coronavirus are treated abroad, 38 Ukrainians are isolated.