 15 enemy attacks in past day: Ukrainian soldier wounded, another one - died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Snipers’ activity was also recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); automatic mounted grenade launcher – near Vasylivka (20km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk).

Read more: Red Cross sends 137 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars, weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns and small arms near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); sniping fire was recorded near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk).

On March 19, one Ukrainian soldier was killed and another one was wounded in the enemy shelling.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.