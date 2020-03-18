 WHO donates second set of test kits for COVID-19 to Ukraine. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing WHO press center.

World Health Organization Ukraine has donated the second set of the test kits for COVID-19 to the Public Health Centre of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. The set is designed for approximately 5,000 reactions, which is enough to diagnose more than 1,600 people

As reported, fourteen cases of Covid-19 infection have been confirmed in Ukraine, two of them were lethal.

Since March 12, the lockdown regime has been introduced in Ukraine due to the threat of epidemic of coronavirus infection and to prevent its spread. It will last for three weeks - until April 3.

