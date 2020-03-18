EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Russian aggression against Ukraine Coronavirus from China Land market Murder of Sheremet
 Society
  52850
Related materials:
All about:virus (24) quarantine (16) Kyiv (775) subway company (17) covid-19 (48)

 Kyiv suffers from traffic jams as underground remains closed. PHOTOS

Huge traffic jams were observed in Kyiv on Wednesday morning.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Google Maps data clearly shows that the traffic is severely slowed down across bridges.

Most of the jams are observed on bridges over Dnipro river (towards the right bank) and a few other locations, including Naberehzne highway, Havansky bridge, Bandery Avenue and Peremohy Avenue.

Kyiv underground was shut down for quarantine on late March 17. At the same time, city hall claimed that no passengers will be allowed on board of public transport on Kyiv, unless they wear respiratory protection masks.

Kyiv suffers from traffic jams as underground remains closed 01
Kyiv suffers from traffic jams as underground remains closed 02
Kyiv suffers from traffic jams as underground remains closed 03
Kyiv suffers from traffic jams as underground remains closed 04
Kyiv suffers from traffic jams as underground remains closed 05

Read more: Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April 3

Kyiv suffers from traffic jams as underground remains closed 06
Kyiv suffers from traffic jams as underground remains closed 07
Kyiv suffers from traffic jams as underground remains closed 08Kyiv suffers from traffic jams as underground remains closed 09

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3182334
 
 
Censor.NETNewsSociety
 
 
 
 
 
 up