 Fourteen coronavirus cases confirmed in Ukraine, two people die

"The research of the Virology Reference Laboratory Center of the Public Health Center of Ukraine has confirmed 14 positive tests for Covid-19: ten cases in Chernivtsi region, one case in Zhytomyr region, one case in Kyiv region and two cases in Kyiv city," Public Health Center of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

In particular, seven new cases were confirmed on March 17: a 44-year-old man from Kyiv region who recently travelled abroad and six people in Chernivtsi region: a 33-year-old woman (lethal case), persons aged 31, 10 and 18 years old, 22-month-old and 6-month-old babies. All of them contacted a previously confirmed case.

It is also noted that the Virology Reference Laboratory Center of the Public Health Center of Ukraine examines not only samples of persons suspected to have COVID-19 but of the established contact persons as well.

"In total, more than 640 samples have been examined," the statement reads.