 10 enemy attacks in past day: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); automatic mounted grenade launcher and heavy machine guns – outside Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm mortars and antitank missile system near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

In addition, the enemy fired automatic mounted grenade launcher and small arms on disengagement area No.3 Bohdanivka-Petrivske. Ukrainian troops did not return fire, complying with the ceasefire regime.

On March 17, two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the enemy shelling.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from mounted antitank grenade launcher on Ukrainian troops near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk). No casualties have been reported.