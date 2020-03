Censor.NET reports citing the relevant decree, No.90/2020.

"To appoint Venediktova Iryna Valentynivna as Prosecutor General," reads the document.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday supported president’s proposal to appoint Iryna Venediktova as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyi asks Ukraine’s govt to ban intercity transfers, work of metro

On March 5, the Verkhovna Rada passed a no-confidence motion against Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka.