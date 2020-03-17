EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Russian aggression against Ukraine Coronavirus from China Land market Murder of Sheremet
 Health, Society, Ukrainian Politics
  13506
Related materials:
All about:quarantine (8) Kyiv (773) Klitschko (77) subway company (15)

 Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April 3

The Kyivskyi Metropoliten will suspend the operation of the Kyiv city subway over the quarantine aimed at prevention of the spread of the coronavirus from 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 17 until April 3.

 As reported by Censor.NET.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this in a video address on Facebook.

He noted that the overland public transport would continue normal operation.

Besides, Klitschko called on the Kyiv city residents to take care of their health and safety and to stay at home.

Read more: Zelenskyi asks Ukraine’s govt to ban intercity transfers, work of metro

According to the report, those who have to go to the office have to take care of themselves and the people around them and use individual protection means.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3182038
 
 
Censor.NETNewsHealth
 
 
 
 
 
 up