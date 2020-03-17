 Over 50,000 Ukrainians return from abroad in last day

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian state border service.

"Over the past day (from midnight March 16 to midnight March 17), almost 86,500 people crossed the Ukrainian state border, both entering and leaving. Most of them – more than 50,000 – were Ukrainians who returned home from abroad," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine informs.

As noted, out of more than 13,000 foreigners who crossed the border, over 10,000 people left Ukraine.

Almost 400 foreigners were denied entry to Ukraine over the past day.

Ukrainian border guards implement sanitary controls at border crossing points.

In general, border traffic of passengers has dropped significantly, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine notes. Thus, about 144,000 people crossed the border on March 15.

Since March 16, the entry of foreigners into Ukraine has been restricted. The operation of about a hundred border crossing points was suspended, the restrictions were introduced at the entry-exit checkpoint in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine and on the administrative border with the occupied Crimea.

In addition, the Government of Ukraine temporarily restricted passenger transport services in the territory of Ukraine to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.