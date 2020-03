Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"The Infrastructure Ministry, since 12:00 p.m., on March 18, 2020, should ban the railway, air and bus intercity and interregional passenger traffic and ban the work of metro. The city transfers may take place in such mode: up to 10 people in the shuttle buses and taxi. Up to 20 people in the trolley busses, buses and trams," the message said.

Zelenskyi stated that he would ask the government to adopt proper decision today at the meeting.

