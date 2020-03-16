 First Ukrainian patient with COVID-19 from Chernivtsi recovers, may be discharged in couple of days – regional administration

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"Today we got a negative result, the first one from our patient number one, whose preliminary results were positive. That is, we can say that after two days this patient will also give samples, and if they are negative again, we can talk about recovery and discharge," she said.

Husak said some people who had contact with two patients who had previously been diagnosed with coronavirus were hospitalized, and some were self-isolating. All of them have been tested for the disease.

Husak emphasized that the age of patients with suspected coronavirus and patients with confirmed cases will not reported.

She said that there are 19 mechanical ventilation devices in the Regional Clinical Hospital of the Chernivtsi Region, two of which are awaiting repair. Also on Monday, the RSA sent a request to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council for the provision of additional high-end piece ventilation units.