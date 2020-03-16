 Kyiv closes all shops except groceries, pharmacies, gas stations

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko press service.

"The capital continues to protect and anticipate the situation with the possible spread of coronavirus. City authorities are tightening restrictive measures in Kyiv. We must save time! We must decrease the chances of virus spreading to the capital and Ukraine! Rigorous and timely measures are crucial to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19 virus in the capital," Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko announced, the press service of the mayor informs.

Starting from March 17, Kyiv restricts the movement of people between the city of Kyiv and other cities, towns and villages in Ukraine; the conduct of cultural, sports, social, religious and other events with mass participation of citizens; the work of cafes, restaurants and bars.

Read more: Ukraine reports first coronavirus death

Fast food establishments, restaurants, cafes, bars will not work. They will be able to accept online food delivery orders. Shopping malls will not work except groceries, household shops, pharmacies. Gas stations, banks and ATMs will operate. The operation of sports complexes and gyms, consumer service establishments, spas, beauty salons, saunas, massage salons, hairdressing salons, tattoo salons, etc., as well as entertainment establishments, night clubs, computer clubs is temporarily suspended.

As of 9:30 on March 16, five cases of Covid-19 coronavirus were confirmed in Ukraine.