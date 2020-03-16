 Emergency Service: 41 people saved, 2,692 fires extinguished during last week

Censor.NET reports citing State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service.

During the last week, one emergency situation and 3,250 accidents were registered. The units of the State Emergency Service responded to all accidents. As a result of these interventions, 41 people were saved,

"2, 692 fires were extinguished, 38 people were saved, and fires were prevented from spreading to 541 buildings and 48 units of equipment. At the same time, 31 persons died from fires. According to the latest data, estimated losses make up about UAH 5.230 million," the State Emergency Service reported.

In addition, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service detected and disposed 795 explosive devices during last week.

Also, the Emergency Service reported that 12 persons died in waterways during the past week.