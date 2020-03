Censor.NET reports citing MFA press center.

This was reported by the press service of the Foreign Ministry on Monday, March 16.

Please note that starting from 14 March 2020 Directorate General for Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will be closed to applicants due to comprehensive quarantine measures introduced by the Government of Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine reports first coronavirus death

No walk-in applications will be received up to further notice.