 12 enemy attacks in past day: four Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm and 120mm mortars, antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); automatic mounted grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired mounted automatic mounted grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine guns – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

On March 15, two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded and two more were injured in the enemy shelling.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.