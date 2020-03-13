 Health minister initiates special parliament’s meeting over coronavirus

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"We need to protect Ukraine from the coronavirus and minimize the spread of this infection. To do this, it is necessary to unite all branches of power and all political forces. It is time for effective actions, so I propose that an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada be held to adopt the relevant law," Yemets said before a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 13.

According to the online map from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, 128,343 people worldwide contracted the novel coronavirus, 68,324 recovered, and 4,720 died as of the morning of March 13.

Three coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Ukraine: two in Chernivtsi region and one in Zhytomyr region.