Censor.NET reports citing Arsen Avakov report.

"In the morning, a load was arrested in Boryspil, one and a half tonnes of medical masks, which were being prepared for sending to the Arab Emirates and Rome. This is one cargo, two cases. Contrary to the government's decision to ban it. Now the masks have been seized, criminal proceedings are ongoing," Avakov reported.

