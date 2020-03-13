EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Russian aggression against Ukraine Coronavirus from China Land market Murder of Sheremet
 Health
  26369
Related materials:
All about:border (346) Zelenskyi (592) quarantine (5) NSDC (809) covid-19 (37)

 Covid-19: National Security Council of Ukraine to decide whether borders to be closed

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council will convene on a session on Friday to decide if the state's borders should be closed because of the ongoing spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"They plan to consider closing borders on the session (...)", the source said.

Other extra measures will be dicussed.

Read more: NATO experts postpone visit to Ukraine due to coronavirus

As we reported earlier, the local authorities of Radomyshl, Zhytomyr region (northern Ukraine) announced the emergency mode in this town. The decision takes effect on Friday, March 13. The reason is that a local woman turned out to be infected with the Covid-19, the Chinese coronavirus. It's one of the three cases currently confirmed by the Healthcare Ministry of Ukraine.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3181206
 
 
Censor.NETNewsHealth
 
 
 
 
 
 up