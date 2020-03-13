 Four enemy attacks in past day: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine guns near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); sniping activity was recorded outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

On March 12, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have opened fire from 82mm mortars on defenders of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).