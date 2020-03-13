 Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine's Zhytomyr, Сhernivtsi regions – Health Ministry

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Two new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Ukraine in a woman of retirement age from Zhytomyr region and in a man from Chernivtsi region, whose wife had been in Italy during recent 14 days," reads the statement.

According to the information, the patient have been isolated and are receiving symptomatic treatment. Their contacts are being identified.

The press service of Chernivtsi Regional State Administration said that the man with COVID-19 was hospitalized back on March 10.

Earlier, one COVID-19 case was registered in a man in Chernivtsi. His condition is satisfactory.