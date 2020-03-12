 15 people detained for attacking Sivokho, police open criminal case

Censor.NET reports citing police's press service.

It is reported that today at about 11:30 at the presentation of the National Platform for Reconciliation and Unity in Kyiv, a group of young people committed skirmishes and punched Serhiy Sivokho. After that, they tried to escape.

"However, 15 active participants were taken to the Pechersk police department to identify their personal data and get explanations. Police continue searching for all participants in the incident. An investigation and operational group is working at the scene," the report says.

Police opened a criminal case for hooliganism.

From the scene, the 112 Ukraine TV channel correspondent said that the people involved in the attack against Sivokho introduced themselves as fighters of the Azov battalion.

"Several dozen men burst into the room where the presentation took place. Some introduced themselves as fighters of the Azov regiment. They surrounded Serhiy Sivokho and began talking to him in a raised voice. Then the security guard of the NSDC secretary adviser tried to get him out of the room, and while they were going out into the corridor, another man douched those present with water. And then they heard Serhiy Sivokho fall. However, who exactly pushed Sivokho is unknown," the journalist said.

As we reported earlier, today Serhiy Sivokho, the advisor to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council on reintegration and restoration of Donbas, was attacked during the presentation of the National Platform for Reconciliation and Unity. The conflict began after the statement of Serhiy Sivokho that there is a hybrid war in Ukraine, and one of the ways of waging it is to initiate an internal conflict and its support by the Russian Federation.

