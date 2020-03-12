 Ukrainian sailor released by pirates - Kuleba

Censor.NET reports citing Kuleba's post on Twitter.

"Ukraine does not abandon its people. [...] The crew has been released after talks. Our [sailor] Dmytro Holianenko is already in Ukraine with his family. I congratulate you on your return," Kuleba said.

The return of crew members was possible thanks to the actions of the ship's owner and diplomats of the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece.

Pirates attacked the Alpine Penelope tanker, heading from the Netherlands to Lagos, off the coast of Nigeria on February 20. As a result, they captured ten crew members, including a Ukrainian citizen.