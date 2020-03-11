 Kyiv to close educational institutions, restrict mass events from March 12

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

In particular, the educational process in general and higher education institutions and kindergartens will be temporarily restricted, he said.

"To prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus disease, the city authorities approved a plan of anti-epidemic measures and restrictions. Although no cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Kyiv yet, we have decided not to wait and protect residents of the city. We are introducing precautionary measures from March 12, tentatively, until the end of March," Klitschko said.

"We are temporarily limiting the educational process and providing distance learning in general and higher education institutions. In art, sports schools. In the city's kindergartens. We restrict the holding of mass events in the capital. This also applies to concerts, conferences, and other events. Cinemas will cancel session times. Entertainment centers and shopping malls will also be closed. Tighter control will be introduced in shopping malls – sanitary doctors will be on duty there. Restrictions will tentatively be in place until the end of March," he said.

Klitschko also asked the heads of institutions and enterprises of the city to review the work schedule of employees who have young children. According to the mayor, public transport will continue to operate as usual. The entire rolling stock is disinfected twice a day, he said.

"Friends! No panic! We should treat our health responsibly, adhere to the rules of hygiene. If you feel unwell, call your doctor right away. Look out for the elderly - they are most vulnerable to coronavirus. Beware of yourself and those around you! We will overcome everything together!" Klitschko said.

He recalled that rapid diagnostic tests for coronavirus ordered by Kyiv were received last night. There are already 2,500 of them, and there should be 5,000 by the end of this week, he said. The test systems will be delivered to seven designated base hospitals for the admission of patients with suspected coronavirus.