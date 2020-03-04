 Honcharuk thanked Zelenskyi: President never gave me illegal tasks

"I am rather optimistic about our future. I believe that we have a very good president, he is a decent and honest person. He never gave me illegal tasks, there weren’t even any hints of some kind of dishonest game," Honcharuk said, speaking before MP's on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

Honcharuk said the increase in criticism of his policy was due to the government’s decision to change management in a number of public enterprises, in particular - Tsentrenerho.

"But this is not the only company (where the Cabinet changed its leadership. - Ed.). We blocked a lot of shadow schemes, so tons of mud were slung at us in the media," he said.