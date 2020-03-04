 Zelenskyi: Honcharuk Cabinet had no corruption though not stealing is too little

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, speaking before the Verkhovna Rada at an extraordinary parliamentary meeting, Censor.NET reports.

"I’m sure that any government takes a step into the abyss when it loses the three main things - memory, hearing and sight. When the government forgets its promises, stops hearing ordinary people, does not see the need for change. This is not about us," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: Honcharuk tenders his resignation as Ukraine PM. DOCUMENT

"Let's be objective - this Cabinet has achievements: lowering inflation and the NBU discount rate, the fight against shadow markets, in particular, gambling and illegal gas stations. This is the beginning of the privatization of state-owned enterprises that have been plundered all these years. These are loans to small and medium-sized businesses. A decrease in the role of the state in the economy of our country. But the truth is that today this is not enough for Ukrainians. This is the first government where there is no top corruption. But not stealing is too little. This is a government of new people. But new people is not enough, we need new minds and new hearts," Zelenskyi stated.