353 people's deputies have voted for the decision, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier Honcharuk tendered his resignation as Prime Minister after Zelenskyi proposed that he be dismissed and Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal be appointed instead.

According to Ukrainian law, the resignation of Prime Minister entails the resignation of the entire Cabinet.

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Honcharuk as Prime Minister of Ukraine on August 29, 2019.