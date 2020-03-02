 We want to strengthen Cabinet with new people but final decision not ready yet, - Honcharuk

As reported by Censor.NET, he said this at a March 2 briefing.

"We are thinking about a serious strengthening of the government. This is our team's decision, which depends mainly on the president and on our colleagues in parliament. As for the final decision, I would not like to comment, since it is not ready yet," he said.

Speaking of his possible resignation, Honcharuk said: "I haven’t written any letter yet. I also know, heard it, that we will obviously have consultations on this issue with the president and the parliament. As of today, I don’t want to comment on anything else" .

According to several sources at the Presidential Office Volodymyr Zelenskyi is looking for a new prime minister.

February 28, Zelenskyi convened an extraordinary meeting of Parliament. It is to be held March 4 at 4 p.m.

The agenda of the meeting includes the consideration of several draft laws and Cabinet staff issues.