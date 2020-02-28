 Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns Assad, Russia aggression in Syria: "People's suffering must end"

This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.



The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the Turkish side, which has lost more than 30 military and civilians. Ukraine also calls for an immediate cessation of violence in Syria and stands in solidarity with the position of NATO and the international community.



"Ukraine is deeply concerned about the significant escalation of the situation in Idlib and condemns the actions of the Assad regime and the Russian Federation, which provides him with criminal assistance, as a result of which both military and civilian are killed," the statement said.

As reported earlier, at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air raid by Syrian government forces in the northwestern Idlib province.