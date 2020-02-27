 40 percent of Ukrainians unsatisfied with Zelenskyi as 47 percent approve of his actions, - KIIS survey

This is proved by a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) survey, Censor.NET reports.

"In February, Zelensky is supported by 47 percent of respondents, while negative attitude reaches 24 percent. Compared with the December survey, the number of those satisfied with Zelenskyi has fallen by 13 percent (then it was 60 percent), while the number of those criticizing him has increased by 10 percent (then it was 14 percent). The assessment of president's actions has deteriorated compared to December: the number of those approving of his work has decreased by 15 percent (from 62 to 47 percent), and the number of those unsatisfied has increased by 15 percent (from 25 to 40 percent)," the survey shows.

"The assessment of Verkhovna Rada’s work has worsened compared to December: in February the number of those approving of it has reduced by 16 percent (from 35 to 19 percent), and the number of those unsatisfied has increased by 21 percent (from 49 up to 70 percent)," the survey says.