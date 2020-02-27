 Darnitsa keeps the leading position in the number of sold medicines in 2019

Every seventh medicine package in Ukraine is produced under the Darnitsa logo, the company said.

Proxima Research company reported the total volume of medicines’ retail market in Ukraine made 1 109 732 packages in 2019, which is 2.8 % less than in 2018. Darnitsa, as well as eight other Ukrainian companies, made it in the list of top-10 companies that cover 49.3% of the pharmaceuticals production in Ukraine.

The money value of the market grew by 15.22 %, to UAH 86 billion.

Pharmaceutical company Darnitsa was founded in 1930. Since 1998 Darnitsa keeps its leadership in Ukraine in the number of medicines production by volume. The company’s portfolio includes some 280 brands of finished pharma products. In 2018 Darnitsa increased its net profit by 37.3 %. Zagoriy family are the ultimate beneficiaries of the company.

In 2019 Darnitsa conducted rebranding and renewed package design of non-prescription medicinal products. Those changes reflect new strategic goals of the company, such as – digitalization, leadership in complicated generics production and creation of the international pharmaceutical brand.