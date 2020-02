Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"A woman was hospitalized in the Chernivtsi Regional Clinical Hospital in the infectious ward. All I know now is that she recently returned from Italy. Doctors check her," Deputy Director of the Department of Health Chernivtsi Regional State Administration Maria Polishchuk said.

She added that while doctors can’t say about the likely suspicion of coronavirus.

See more: Skaletska first met with evacuated from Wuhan. PHOTOS

They promise to publish more detailed information later.