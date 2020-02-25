 Zelenskyi sets task to reduce coal, electricity imports

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"What kind of import can we talk about when the countries from which we import do not allow us to enter their markets?" the president said at the meeting of the workers of coal industry in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He said that import is possible exclusively regarding definite brands of coal, which are not extracted inside the country.

"Therefore, our coal, our miners, our electricity comes first," Zelenskyi said, adding that there is no place for coal imports in the Ukrainian coal industry.