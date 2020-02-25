 Zelenskyi gives government two months to repay wage arrears to coalminers

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this during an all-Ukrainian meeting of coal workers on Tuesday, February 25.

"I very much ask for all debts to coalminers to be completely repaid in the next two months: March, April," Zelenskyi said.

He noted that wage arrears to coalminers currently stand at UAH 1.1 billion.

According to Zelenskyi, if this task is not fulfilled, the Ukrainian government will not receive a salary for the period for which the arrears have not been repaid.

On February 4, at a meeting attended by representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada, Zelenskyi stressed the importance of resolving the issue of payment of wage arrears to miners and developing a concept for the reorganization of the coal industry.