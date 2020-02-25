 39.1% questioned by KIIS ready to vote for Servant of the People, 15.6% for Oppositional Platform, 10.8% for European Solidarity in Rada election

Censor.NET reports citing KIIS survey.

The poll was conducted by the KIIS among 2,038 adult respondents between February 8 and 18, 2020.

The sampling error does not exceed 3.3%.

See more: President of Ukraine, First Lady commemorate Heroes of Heavenly Hundred. PHOTOS

If the next presidential election took place soon, a total of 44.2% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology would vote for incumbent president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy; 13.1% for the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party / member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Yurii Boiko; and 11.6% former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko.