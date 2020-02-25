EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  6402
Related materials:
All about:Danilov (4) Crimea (1412) water (11)

 Ukraine cannot supply water to Russia-occupied Crimea - Danilov

Ukraine can resume water supply to Crimea only after the restoration of its territorial integrity, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

"My personal opinion is that we cannot supply water to occupied Crimea. Moreover, from a political point of view, I think this is not possible. If the Russian Federation returns Crimea [to Ukraine], water will go there immediately. This is a difficult question. And we cannot think that there is a simple answer," Danilov said.

He also said he did not know why David Arakhamia, the head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, made a statement about the possibility of resuming water supply to Crimea in exchange for concessions from Russian President Vladimir Putin with respect to Donbas.

See more: Protest rally against occupation of Crimea held in Istanbul. PHOTO

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3177651
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up