 Ukraine cannot supply water to Russia-occupied Crimea - Danilov

Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

"My personal opinion is that we cannot supply water to occupied Crimea. Moreover, from a political point of view, I think this is not possible. If the Russian Federation returns Crimea [to Ukraine], water will go there immediately. This is a difficult question. And we cannot think that there is a simple answer," Danilov said.

He also said he did not know why David Arakhamia, the head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, made a statement about the possibility of resuming water supply to Crimea in exchange for concessions from Russian President Vladimir Putin with respect to Donbas.

