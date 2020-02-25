 Ukraine has three closed versions of UIA plane crash in Iran, - official

Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net interview.

The NSDC secretary noted that Ukraine was finding out who might be interested in the plane crash.

"We have three closed versions that we are working on. Including who was interested in this and who was involved in it," Danilov said.

He also added that he had been able to reach "certain agreements" during his visit to Iran.

It should be noted that Oleksii Danilov paid a working visit to Iran on February 15-17 in order to discuss the problematic issues of investigation of the PS752 plane crash.