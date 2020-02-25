EN|RU|UK
 Ukraine has three closed versions of UIA plane crash in Iran, - official

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine had three closed versions of the UIA plane crash over Iran.

Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net interview

The NSDC secretary noted that Ukraine was finding out who might be interested in the plane crash.

"We have three closed versions that we are working on. Including who was interested in this and who was involved in it," Danilov said.

He also added that he had been able to reach "certain agreements" during his visit to Iran.

Read more: Iran says Ukrainian plane's black box damaged

It should be noted that Oleksii Danilov paid a working visit to Iran on February 15-17 in order to discuss the problematic issues of investigation of the PS752 plane crash.

