 Skaletska first met with evacuated from Wuhan. PHOTOS

The Minister of Health of Ukraine Zoriana Skaletska, who is being observed in Novi Sanzhary, Poltava region, first met with the evacuated from Wuhan.

Censor.NET reports citing her post on Facebook

"Today I first met with citizens evacuated from China. I visited their rooms on the second and third floors of the Novye Sanzhary sanatorium. Everyone is healthy. None of the evacuated have suspicion of SARS. My suit is a mandatory requirement for epidemiologists, which I have no violation I’m grateful to everyone who is forced to take up an observation for understanding and adhering to all the rules, we feel like a united team, the only complaints I’ve heard now regarding perhaps some everyday issues. so that observation in Novi Sanzhary became more comfortable, "- said the Minister.

Skaletska first met with evacuated from Wuhan 01
Skaletska first met with evacuated from Wuhan 02

